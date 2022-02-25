NATO Deputy Secretary General Summons Russian Ambassador Over Operation in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that he had summoned Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin to express condemnation of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"I have summoned Russian Amb Tokovinin to address #Russia's brutal, unprovoked invasion of #Ukraine. I set out NATO's position: we condemn in the strongest possible terms this horrifying attack. (Russia)'s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," Geoana wrote on his Twitter page.