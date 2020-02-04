UrduPoint.com
NATO Deputy Secretary General To Pay Visit To US From February 5-7

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana will pay a three-day visit to the United States this week, the alliance announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana will pay a three-day visit to the United States this week, the alliance announced on Tuesday.

"The NATO Deputy Secretary General, Ambassador Mircea Geoană, will travel to Washington D.C.

between Wednesday 5 February and Friday 7 February 2020," the alliance said in its press release.

According to the press release, the NATO official is set to hold several bilateral meetings during the visit, as well as deliver a speech at the Hudson Institute, a research center analyzing US and international economic, security and political issues. The address will be followed by a press conference.

