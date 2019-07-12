NATO Deputy Secretary, Moldovan Foreign Minister to Meet on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller and Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu are due to meet on Monday, the military bloc said Friday.

"On Monday, 15 July 2019, the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Rose Gottemoeller, will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Mr.

Nicolae Popescu," a statement released on the NATO website said.

Moldova is not a member of NATO, yet it cooperates with the bloc on a number of issues. NATO has recently opened its Liaison Office in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau.

Earlier in July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Moldova Prime Minister Maia Sandu and said that Moldova was "a responsible contributor to international security."