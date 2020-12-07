NATO Developing Strike Capabilities of Coalition Forces in Europe - Belarus General Staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) NATO is actively developing the strike capabilities of coalition forces in Europe, Maj. Gen. Ruslan Kosygin, chief of the main directorate of the Belarusian General Staff, said.

"NATO members are actively developing the strike capabilities of the coalition forces in Europe.

The talk is about the European segment of the European missile defense," Kosygin said in in interview with STV television channel aired on Sunday.

"Cruise missiles from American bases in Poland, Romania can hit targets with high accuracy, including on the territory of the Republic of Belarus - we are talking about facilities of state, military administration, economy and other infrastructure," he said.