NATO Did Not Respond To Russia's Proposals In Past 2 Years - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:15 PM

NATO Did Not Respond to Russia's Proposals In Past 2 Years - Lavrov

NATO has been considering Russia's proposals via the General Staff for about two years, and there is still no answer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) NATO has been considering Russia's proposals via the General Staff for about two years, and there is still no answer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"For about two years now, NATO has not been considering our specific proposals, which were transmitted through our General Staff of the Armed Forces and which are to establish a distance where there should be no movement of aircraft of our Air Force of Russia and NATO countries and ships of the navy.

A proposal was also conveyed to agree on the distance to which military exercises, both ours and the North Atlantic Alliance, would be moved away from the Russia-NATO contact line, and a number of other specific proposals. We have not received an answer to any of them yet," Lavrov said during a press conference.

