NATO Disaster Response Center Says Colombia Asks Assistance Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

Colombia has requested assistance from the NATO disaster response center in tackling the coronavirus pandemic that is projected to strengthen in the coming weeks, the alliance has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Colombia has requested assistance from the NATO disaster response center in tackling the coronavirus pandemic that is projected to strengthen in the coming weeks, the alliance has said.

"On 6 April, the EADRCC [NATO Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre] has received a request for international assistance from Colombia in its response to the global pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19," NATO said on Monday.

According to the EADRCC, the country is "expecting a rapid growth of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the following weeks.

" The country, the alliance added, is also facing consequences of the Venezuelan migration crisis.

Colombia needs contactless infrared thermometers, COVID-19 screening tests, mechanic ventilators, hospital tents and other medical items, the request shows.

The country has so far registered 1,579 COVID-19 cases, including 46 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Monday, national authorities extended the mandatory quarantine, which has been in place since March 24, until April 27.

