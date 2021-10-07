UrduPoint.com

NATO Discussed AUKUS Alliance, French Submarine Deal Breach

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

National Security Advisers of NATO countries discussed on Thursday the trilateral security alliance AUKUS and relations with France after Australia unilaterally quit a bilateral submarine deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) National Security Advisers of NATO countries discussed on Thursday the trilateral security alliance AUKUS and relations with France after Australia unilaterally quit a bilateral submarine deal.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg noted that during the summit of the alliance in Brussels last June, the leaders agreed to develop cooperation with the countries of the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia.

"I understand the disappointment of France. At the same time, I am absolutely confident that allies involved will find a way forward," Stoltenberg told a press conference, adding that AUKUS was "not directed against Europe or NATO.

On September 15, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defense and security cooperation. The announcement came as Australia unilaterally withdrew from a $66 billion agreement on the purchase of submarines from France in favor of a new contract with the UK and the US. France described the move as a betrayal of trust between the countries.

