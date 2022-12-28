UrduPoint.com

NATO Distributing Digital Weapons Uncontrollably Through Ukraine -Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 07:30 AM

NATO Distributing Digital Weapons Uncontrollably Through Ukraine -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) NATO is actually distributing digital weapons uncontrollably through Ukraine, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences for the entire world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is necessary to clearly understand: the threats posed by Ukraine in the information space are of a universal nature. In essence, NATO is now carrying out an uncontrolled distribution of digital weapons through that country," Syromolotov said.

"This is fraught with unpredictable consequences for all members of the international community: today Russia is in the crosshairs, and tomorrow any other state out of favor with Washington could find itself in our place," he said.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Washington All

Recent Stories

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

7 hours ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

7 hours ago
 CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

8 hours ago
 US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

8 hours ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

8 hours ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.