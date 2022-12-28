NATO Distributing Digital Weapons Uncontrollably Through Ukraine -Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) NATO is actually distributing digital weapons uncontrollably through Ukraine, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences for the entire world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is necessary to clearly understand: the threats posed by Ukraine in the information space are of a universal nature. In essence, NATO is now carrying out an uncontrolled distribution of digital weapons through that country," Syromolotov said.

"This is fraught with unpredictable consequences for all members of the international community: today Russia is in the crosshairs, and tomorrow any other state out of favor with Washington could find itself in our place," he said.