NATO Divided on Further Steps Toward Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) There are differences among the NATO member states on how to further develop relations with Russia amid the military operation in Ukraine, media reported.

Several eastern European countries, such as Poland and the Baltic nations, seek a total break with Moscow to bring the latter to knees, The New York Times reported, citing officials.

At the same time, other countries, such as France, Germany and Turkey, believe that Russia could not be easily subdued and want to keep contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.