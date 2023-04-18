NATO Does Not Regard China as Adversary - Stoltenberg

NATO does not consider China to be its adversary and the alliance is ready to engage with Beijing as are its individual member-states, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) NATO does not consider China to be its adversary and the alliance is ready to engage with Beijing as are its individual member-states, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"It is in the interest of all of us to engage with China and that's exactly what NATO does. We engage at the start staff level. We engage regularly with Chinese officials," Stoltenberg said. "We don't regard China as an adversary."

Stoltenberg made the comment during the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction in Washington.

The NATO chief noted the main message during his meetings with Chinese officials was that the alliance and its member states are ready to engage with Beijing.

Stoltenberg said it is in the interest of China to have verifiable limits on nuclear arsenals, and therefore Beijing should also be willing to engage more in arms control, including on establishing limits on the number of nuclear warheads.

The current NATO strategic concept adopted at the bloc's 2022 summit in Madrid says that China's stated "ambitions and coercive policies" challenge NATO's interests, security and values.

The paper also states that China strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains, while the alliance's security is targeted by Beijing's "malicious" hybrid and cyber operations.