UrduPoint.com

NATO Does Not Regard China As Adversary - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 09:10 PM

NATO Does Not Regard China as Adversary - Stoltenberg

NATO does not consider China to be its adversary and the alliance is ready to engage with Beijing as are its individual member-states, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) NATO does not consider China to be its adversary and the alliance is ready to engage with Beijing as are its individual member-states, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"It is in the interest of all of us to engage with China and that's exactly what NATO does. We engage at the start staff level. We engage regularly with Chinese officials," Stoltenberg said. "We don't regard China as an adversary."

Stoltenberg made the comment during the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction in Washington.

The NATO chief noted the main message during his meetings with Chinese officials was that the alliance and its member states are ready to engage with Beijing.

Stoltenberg said it is in the interest of China to have verifiable limits on nuclear arsenals, and therefore Beijing should also be willing to engage more in arms control, including on establishing limits on the number of nuclear warheads.

The current NATO strategic concept adopted at the bloc's 2022 summit in Madrid says that China's stated "ambitions and coercive policies" challenge NATO's interests, security and values.

The paper also states that China strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains, while the alliance's security is targeted by Beijing's "malicious" hybrid and cyber operations.

Related Topics

NATO China Washington Nuclear Beijing Madrid Alliance All

Recent Stories

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

2 minutes ago
 Sino-Pak wheat cooperation to enhance risk resista ..

Sino-Pak wheat cooperation to enhance risk resistance in agri sector

59 seconds ago
 Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits Public Welfare Hospital Sui

Commissioner visits Public Welfare Hospital Sui

1 minute ago
 EU strikes deal to boost chip production

EU strikes deal to boost chip production

1 minute ago
 FIBA Decides Against Russia's Participation in Par ..

FIBA Decides Against Russia's Participation in Paris Olympics Pre-Quilifying Tou ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.