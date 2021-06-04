NATO Does Not See China as Adversary, Will Include Beijing in New Strategy - Stoltenberg

NATO does not consider China to be an adversary but will include the country in its New Strategic Concept for the first time ever, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) NATO does not consider China to be an adversary but will include the country in its New Strategic Concept for the first time ever, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"China is asserting itself on the global stage. NATO does not see China as an adversary. There are opportunities to engage with Beijing [on] issues like trade, climate change, and arms control," Stoltenberg said during a virtual event organized by the Brookings Institution. "In the existing strategic concept of NATO, we don't mention China with one single word. I can guarantee one thing that in the New Strategic Concept, China will be mentioned.

"

Stoltenberg noted that the future communique during the upcoming NATO summit on June 14 will contain "much more language" on China than ever before, including specific decisions that will address Beijing's technological advances and ways to protect NATO member states' key infrastructure against possible cyber threats.

In addition, Stoltenberg said NATO recognizes the shift in the global balance of power as a result of the rise of China that has caused a number of security issues, including the fact the alliance has become more important to the United States.