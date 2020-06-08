NATO Does Not See China as Enemy or Adversary - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not consider China to be an enemy or an adversary, but the rise of that country is changing the balance of power, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"NATO does not see China as the new enemy or an adversary," Stoltenberg said. "But what we see is that the rise of China is fundamentally changing the global balance of power."

Stoltenberg pointed out that while China's growing economy has boosted growth in Asia, it has heavily invested in military capabilities - including in space and missile technology that can reach all NATO allies - and is boosting cooperation with Russia.

"All of this has a security consequence for NATO allies and therefore we need to be able to respond to that, to address that and we need to do that by forging NATO as a stronger political alliance," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also said that in a new world of greater global competition where China is seen as coming closer to us from the Arctic to cyber space, the alliance requires adopting a more global approach.

"This is not about a global presence, but about a global approach," Stoltenberg said. "NATO brings together 30 allies on both sides of the Atlantic," he said.

As the alliance looks to 2030, it needs to work even more closely with like-minded countries like Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea to defend the global rules and institutions that kept NATO countries safe for decades as well as to set norms and standards in space and cyberspace on new technologies and global arms control, Stoltenberg said.

Ultimately, NATO needs to stand up for the world built on freedom and democracy not on bullying and coercion, Stoltenberg added.