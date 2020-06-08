UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Does Not See China As Enemy Or Adversary - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:03 PM

NATO Does Not See China as Enemy or Adversary - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not consider China to be an enemy or an adversary, but the rise of that country is changing the balance of power, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not consider China to be an enemy or an adversary, but the rise of that country is changing the balance of power, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"NATO does not see China as the new enemy or an adversary," Stoltenberg said. "But what we see is that the rise of China is fundamentally changing the global balance of power."

Stoltenberg pointed out that while China's growing economy has boosted growth in Asia, it has heavily invested in military capabilities - including in space and missile technology that can reach all NATO allies - and is boosting cooperation with Russia.

"All of this has a security consequence for NATO allies and therefore we need to be able to respond to that, to address that and we need to do that by forging NATO as a stronger political alliance," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also said that in a new world of greater global competition where China is seen as coming closer to us from the Arctic to cyber space, the alliance requires adopting a more global approach.

"This is not about a global presence, but about a global approach," Stoltenberg said. "NATO brings together 30 allies on both sides of the Atlantic," he said.

As the alliance looks to 2030, it needs to work even more closely with like-minded countries like Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea to defend the global rules and institutions that kept NATO countries safe for decades as well as to set norms and standards in space and cyberspace on new technologies and global arms control, Stoltenberg said.

Ultimately, NATO needs to stand up for the world built on freedom and democracy not on bullying and coercion, Stoltenberg added.

Related Topics

NATO World Technology Australia Russia China Democracy Alliance Japan South Korea All From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

Lockdowns averted 3 million deaths in 11 European ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes guidance webinar for st ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.