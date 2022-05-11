NATO Does Not See Russia Capable to Do Anything Hostile Against Alliance - Deputy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) NATO does not see Russia possessing military capabilities to do anything hostile against the alliance, Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday.

"We do not see today Russia having military capabilities to do anything hostile against NATO," Geoana said, noting that there is a potential for escalation in Ukraine and that the conflict will likely continue for some time.

"But speaking of NATO allies and NATO territory, we don't see the risk to our territory or populations in the near or even midterm future," he added.