NATO Does Not See Russia's Intent To Attack, But Ready To Deploy Extra Forces - General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 07:38 PM

NATO does not see Russia's intent to attack its territory, but remains vigilant and ready to defend allied countries if necessary, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations at NATO's Headquarters Allied Air Command Brig. Gen. Christoph Pliet said on Wednesday

"Do we have indications at the moment that the Russians have any intent to attack NATO territory? We can not see that at the moment," Pliet told reporters during a virtual press briefing.

NATO's current mission is to deter Russia in case of invasion, and the air forces of the alliance are ready to intercept Russian planes, he added.

The alliance remains vigilant and will deploy more forces if need be, Pliet noted. "But at the moment we can not see that," he said.

The alliance is now going to provide additional air policing forces on the Eastern flank in order to assure allies that nobody will attack NATO, Pliet noted. "Actually, we started on July 1. We will deploy assets from the US and from other allied nations to the Eastern flank for a period of 4-6 months maximum to support our operations," he added.

