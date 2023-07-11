NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO does not seek confrontation with Russia but can not consider Moscow to be its partner, the alliance said in its Vilnius summit communique on Tuesday.

"We seek stability and predictability in the Euro-Atlantic area and between NATO and Russia. NATO does not seek confrontation and poses no threat to Russia. In light of its hostile policies and actions, we cannot consider Russia to be our partner," the communique said.