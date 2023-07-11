Open Menu

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

NATO does not seek confrontation with Russia but can not consider Moscow to be its partner, the alliance said in its Vilnius summit communique on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO does not seek confrontation with Russia but can not consider Moscow to be its partner, the alliance said in its Vilnius summit communique on Tuesday.

"We seek stability and predictability in the Euro-Atlantic area and between NATO and Russia. NATO does not seek confrontation and poses no threat to Russia. In light of its hostile policies and actions, we cannot consider Russia to be our partner," the communique said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Vilnius Alliance

Recent Stories

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

13 minutes ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

6 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

12 minutes ago
Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

12 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

5 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

5 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day b ..

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day by Military Commanders - Shoigu

5 minutes ago
 Experts Differ on Whether Bern Joining Sky Shield ..

Experts Differ on Whether Bern Joining Sky Shield Project Contradicts Swiss Neut ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World