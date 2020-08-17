UrduPoint.com
NATO Does Not Threaten Belarus, Supports Its Independence - Secretary General

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:35 PM

NATO does not pose a threat to Belarus, it supports its independence and sovereignty, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) NATO does not pose a threat to Belarus, it supports its independence and sovereignty, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"NATO does not pose a threat to Belarus and has no military buildup in the region. We remain vigilant, strictly defensive, and ready to deter any aggression against NATO Allies," the statement says.

