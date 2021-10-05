NATO Does Not View China as Enemy, But Must Grasp All Aspects of Its Rise - Stoltenberg

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:30 PM
NATO does not consider China an enemy but the alliance must relate to all aspects of the country's rise, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in press briefing on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) NATO does not consider China an enemy but the alliance must relate to all aspects of the country's rise, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in press briefing on Tuesday.
"We don't refer to China as adversary, we don't refer to them as enemy, but we need to relate to all the aspects (of the) rise of China for our security," Stoltenberg said.