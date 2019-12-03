NATO Does Not View Russia as Enemy, Still Ready to Respond in Case of Attack - Stoltenberg

NATO does not view Russia as an enemy and has no list of enemies, but is nevertheless ready to respond to any Russian aggression against the easternmost NATO members, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) NATO does not view Russia as an enemy and has no list of enemies, but is nevertheless ready to respond to any Russian aggression against the easternmost NATO members, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published Tuesday.

"We do not see Russian in this way [as an enemy] ... We are sending Russia a very strong signal through the presence of NATO forces in Poland and the Baltic countries: if there is an attack on Poland or the Baltic countries occurs, the entire alliance will respond," Stoltenberg said in an interview circulated Tuesday.

The NATO chief then went on to warn of the dangers of forming such lists of enemies, noting that security unpredictability was the main challenge that the alliance must face.

The interview was given to three leading European publications � Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung, Spain's El Pais and Poland's Rzeczpospolita � and was published on Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the NATO summit in London.

The annual NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government will be held in London December 3-4, with Queen Elizabeth II set to host a reception later in the day.