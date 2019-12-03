UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Does Not View Russia As Enemy, Still Ready To Respond In Case Of Attack - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:06 PM

NATO Does Not View Russia as Enemy, Still Ready to Respond in Case of Attack - Stoltenberg

NATO does not view Russia as an enemy and has no list of enemies, but is nevertheless ready to respond to any Russian aggression against the easternmost NATO members, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) NATO does not view Russia as an enemy and has no list of enemies, but is nevertheless ready to respond to any Russian aggression against the easternmost NATO members, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published Tuesday.

"We do not see Russian in this way [as an enemy] ... We are sending Russia a very strong signal through the presence of NATO forces in Poland and the Baltic countries: if there is an attack on Poland or the Baltic countries occurs, the entire alliance will respond," Stoltenberg said in an interview circulated Tuesday.

The NATO chief then went on to warn of the dangers of forming such lists of enemies, noting that security unpredictability was the main challenge that the alliance must face.

The interview was given to three leading European publications � Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung, Spain's El Pais and Poland's Rzeczpospolita � and was published on Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the NATO summit in London.

The annual NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government will be held in London December 3-4, with Queen Elizabeth II set to host a reception later in the day.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia Germany London Alliance Spain Poland December Government

Recent Stories

LNG Case: NAB moves reference against former PM Ab ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Spoke Over Phone With New European Commissio ..

5 minutes ago

Russian-Mongolian Trade Rose by 13% Year-on-Year i ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin's Meeting Dec 6 in Sochi Wi ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Gov't announces to inaugurate operational t ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Registers 56 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.