WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) NATO allies do not plan to discuss during ministerial in Brussels next week Russia's plans to move tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan said on Thursday.

"There will be no talks dedicated to Belarus during the NATO ministerial," Hogan said when asked about Russia's plans to move tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus.