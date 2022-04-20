NATO Doing Their Best to Protract Active Phase of Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

UrduPoint.com

NATO states are going to great lengths to drag out the active phase of Russia's military operation in Ukraine by supplying weapons to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"Contrary to statements that the hostilities in Ukraine should end as soon as possible, NATO countries are doing everything to protract the active phase of the operation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The official added that NATO's deliveries of materiel, including weapons, ammunition and equipment, are pushing the Ukrainian government to continue their aggression against the breakaway republics of Luhansk and Donetsk and allow "neo-Nazis to commit new war crimes."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West is providing military support to Ukraine.

