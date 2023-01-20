NATO Dominated by Political Will to Continue Involvement in Ukraine Conflict - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The notion of NATO's growing involvement in the conflict in Ukraine dominates the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It (conflict) is really developing in an upward spiral. We see the growing indirect and sometimes direct involvement of NATO countries in this conflict.

We hear statements that indicate the absolute dominance of the political will to continue the growth of this involvement. We actually see a commitment to a delusion, a dramatic delusion about the possibility for Ukraine to have some kind of success on the battlefield," Peskov told a briefing.

The spokesman stressed that the West will yet regret its belief in such a dramatic misconception.