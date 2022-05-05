NATO Doubles Forces in Eastern Europe, May Form Strike Groups - Belarusian General Staff

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) NATO has doubled its military presence in Eastern Europe, which allows the alliance to send strike forces to the borders of Russia and Belarus in the shortest time possible, Maj. Gen. Ruslan Kosygin, chief of the main directorate of the Belarusian General Staff, said on Thursday.

"The collective West has stepped up activities to boost troops in eastern and southeastern Europe. At the same time, a considerable part of the forces and means, allegedly aimed at strengthening the alliance's eastern flank, has been transferred from the continental part of the United States and now stands at about 37,500 people.

About 24,500 of them are foreign soldiers deployed in Poland and the Baltic states and equipped with modern strike weapons, which is more than twice as many as in 2021," Kosygin said in a video statement.

According to the official, the significant military presence of NATO in such close proximity to the borders of Russia and Belarus may allow the bloc to create offensive strike forces in a very short time.

Kosygin also addressed the ongoing US army-led military exercises DEFENDER-Europe, calling it "preparations for military action in the east."