UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Drill Scenarios Point To Preparation For Large-Scale Conflict - Russian General Staff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:30 AM

NATO Drill Scenarios Point to Preparation for Large-Scale Conflict - Russian General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Scenarios of NATO's intensive military exercises point to the preparation by the alliance for a large-scale military conflict, Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov said as quoted by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Speaking at a briefing for military attaches, Gerasimov recalled that Brussels' doctrinal documents assigned adversary status to Russia, and during the December NATO summit a significant increase in the speed of reinforcements' redeployment to the "eastern flank" of the alliance was announced.

He also mentioned a big increase in NATO military expenditures since 2016.

"Work continues on the deployment of US missile defense components in Europe. In the Baltic countries and Poland, the Black and Baltic seas, military activity is intensifying, the intensity of the bloc's military exercises is rising. Their scenarios point to NATO's targeted preparation for engaging its forces in a large-scale military conflict," Gerasimov said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Brussels Alliance Poland December 2016

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

3 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

3 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.