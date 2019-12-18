NATO Drill Scenarios Point to Preparation for Large-Scale Conflict - Russian General Staff

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Scenarios of NATO's intensive military exercises point to the preparation by the alliance for a large-scale military conflict, Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov said as quoted by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Speaking at a briefing for military attaches, Gerasimov recalled that Brussels' doctrinal documents assigned adversary status to Russia, and during the December NATO summit a significant increase in the speed of reinforcements' redeployment to the "eastern flank" of the alliance was announced.

He also mentioned a big increase in NATO military expenditures since 2016.

"Work continues on the deployment of US missile defense components in Europe. In the Baltic countries and Poland, the Black and Baltic seas, military activity is intensifying, the intensity of the bloc's military exercises is rising. Their scenarios point to NATO's targeted preparation for engaging its forces in a large-scale military conflict," Gerasimov said.