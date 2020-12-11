UrduPoint.com
NATO Drills Moving Closer To Russia's Northern Borders - Northern Fleet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

NATO Drills Moving Closer to Russia's Northern Borders - Northern Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) NATO is holding its sea drills closer and closer to Russia's northern borders, the Vice Admiral Vladimir Grishechkin, chief of staff of the Russian Northern Fleet, said Friday.

According to a press release, Grishechkin spoke about the situation in the Arctic and "remarked on the more intense and increased character of the operational and combat drills of NATO armed forces in the region and their moving closer to the Russian borders."

