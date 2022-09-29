NATO Drills Took Place in July in Area of Nord Stream Incidents - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) NATO conducted exercises using deep-water equipment in the area where the Nord Stream incidents occurred, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Did not NATO bases conduct exercises there (in the area of the incidents), were not American soldiers accommodated on the territory of neighboring countries? .

.. This July, in the same place, near the island of Bornholm ” this is Denmark ” NATO exercises were conducted, using deep-sea equipment," Zakharova said at a briefing.

There are a lot of NATO military infrastructure facilities in the region, in general, the diplomat added.