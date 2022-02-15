UrduPoint.com

NATO Enlargement Not On Agenda Right Now - Scholz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:37 PM

NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that NATO had no immediate plans to accept new members, after Russia demanded that the military bloc stop expanding eastward

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that NATO had no immediate plans to accept new members, after Russia demanded that the military bloc stop expanding eastward.

"No enlargement is planned. It was not discussed. It is not on the agenda. We will not have to deal with this issue, at least as long as we both stay in office," Scholz told a news conference that followed the summit in Moscow.

