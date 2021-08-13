NATO Envoys to Hold Meeting on Afghanistan on Friday - Reports

Envoys of NATO member states plan to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Friday, AFP reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Envoys of NATO member states plan to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Friday, AFP reported, citing sources.

The meeting will be held after the announcement of the United States on the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan, sources said.

No further details are provided.