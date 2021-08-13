UrduPoint.com

NATO Envoys To Hold Meeting On Afghanistan On Friday - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:24 PM

NATO Envoys to Hold Meeting on Afghanistan on Friday - Reports

Envoys of NATO member states plan to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Friday, AFP reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Envoys of NATO member states plan to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Friday, AFP reported, citing sources.

The meeting will be held after the announcement of the United States on the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan, sources said.

No further details are provided.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan United States From

Recent Stories

Fayyazul Chauhan back again as Spokesperson of Pun ..

Fayyazul Chauhan back again as Spokesperson of Punjab govt

16 minutes ago
 Wasa announces fee concession for regularization o ..

Wasa announces fee concession for regularization of domestic connections

10 minutes ago
 Int'l Federation of Journalists Making Effort to S ..

Int'l Federation of Journalists Making Effort to Secure Assistance for Afghan Re ..

10 minutes ago
 WEF’s Global Shapers Community launches Youth-Dr ..

WEF’s Global Shapers Community launches Youth-Driven Recovery Plan

26 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Greek P ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Greek PM

26 minutes ago
 Danish Aziz joints Chitwan Tigers to play Nepal’ ..

Danish Aziz joints Chitwan Tigers to play Nepal’s EPL

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.