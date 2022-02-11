NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build Up Presence Near Russian Borders - Moscow

NATO is escalating the situation around Ukraine in order to increase its presence near the borders of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on the latest statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) NATO is escalating the situation around Ukraine in order to increase its presence near the borders of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on the latest statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said earlier in the day that the risk of military conflict in Europe persists and confirmed the alliance's intention to build up its presence in the eastern flank amid tensions around Ukraine.

"What really happening: NATO continues to build up its presence near the borders of Russia and creates a pretext for this in the form of escalating the situation around Ukraine," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.