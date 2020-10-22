NATO Establishes New Atlantic Command in Norfolk to Protect Undersea Infrastructure

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has established a new Atlantic command in Norfolk, located in the US state of Virginia, to protect the undersea infrastructure, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

"We have also established a new Atlantic command in Norfolk, a new NATO command in Norfolk, and one of the new tasks of this new North Atlantic command is also to look into how to protect, how to monitor threats against undersea infrastructure," Stoltenberg said during the online NATO ministerial.