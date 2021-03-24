NATO, EU Lack 'All The Tools' to Respond to Russia Independently - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO and the European Union lack "all the tools" to respond to the "challenge" posed by Russia independently, although both organizations can "compliment" one another if they work together, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary general, said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg made these comments during his opening remarks at the start of the second day of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The secretary general extended his welcome to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, along with the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden - Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde, respectively.

"I would like to tell you how important it is that you are here together with us today because we all face the challenge with Russia and neither NATO nor the European Union has all the tools to respond, but together we can compliment each other," Stoltenberg said.