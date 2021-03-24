UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO, EU Lack 'All The Tools' To Respond To Russia Independently - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

NATO, EU Lack 'All The Tools' to Respond to Russia Independently - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO and the European Union lack "all the tools" to respond to the "challenge" posed by Russia independently, although both organizations can "compliment" one another if they work together, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary general, said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg made these comments during his opening remarks at the start of the second day of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The secretary general extended his welcome to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, along with the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden - Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde, respectively.

"I would like to tell you how important it is that you are here together with us today because we all face the challenge with Russia and neither NATO nor the European Union has all the tools to respond, but together we can compliment each other," Stoltenberg said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia European Union Brussels Sweden Finland All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam secures 2nd position in the latest ICC ..

9 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler&#039;s Court mourns death of Sheikh ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler mourns death of Dubai Ruler&#039;s broth ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.27 a barrel ..

27 minutes ago

Borrell Qualifies NATO as Dangerous Neighbor

26 minutes ago

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to mitigate Ro ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.