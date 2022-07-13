UrduPoint.com

NATO, EU Mulling Establishment Of Tracking Mechanism For Arms Supplies To Ukraine -Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) NATO and European countries are discussing the establishment of a weapons tracking mechanism due to fears that arms supplied to Ukraine will end up on back markets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing Western officials.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries transferred or pledged to provide over $10 billion in military assistance to Kiev, from portable rocket launchers and armored vehicles to rifles and vast amounts of ammunition, the report says.

"All these weapons land in southern Poland, get shipped to the border and then are just divided up into vehicles to cross: trucks, vans, sometimes private cars. And from that moment we go blank on their location and we have no idea where they go, where they are used or even if they stay in the country," one of the officials said.

In connection with the general concern, a number of NATO member states are discussing with Kiev the establishment of a system for tracking the supply of weapons, which will be included in detailed inventories, according to the report.

Russia has repeatedly denounced a continuous flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the prospects of the negotiation process. Late April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that any cargoes that contain weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

More Stories From World

