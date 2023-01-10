NATO and the European Union said in their third Joint Declaration on Cooperation on Tuesday that the Chinese government's policies were posing "challenges" that the two Transatlantic blocs should address

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) NATO and the European Union said in their third Joint Declaration on Cooperation on Tuesday that the Chinese government's policies were posing "challenges" that the two Transatlantic blocs should address.

The new Joint Declaration on EU-NATO Cooperation was signed in Brussels by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We live in an era of growing strategic competition. China's growing assertiveness and policies present challenges that we need to address," the document read.

The first two joint declarations on EU-NATO cooperation were signed in 2016 and 2018. They outlined how the EU and NATO would act together against common security threats, including cyber and hybrid threats.�The EU and NATO currently have 21 member countries in common.