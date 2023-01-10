UrduPoint.com

NATO, EU Sign Long-Awaited Declaration Of Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

NATO, EU Sign Long-Awaited Declaration of Cooperation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday signed the third joint declaration on cooperation in Brussels, as broadcast on the alliance's website.

The document was supposed to be signed back in 2021, but the conclusion was repeatedly postponed for unknown reasons.

In the document, the parties declare their intention to strengthen cooperation, recognizing NATO as the basis of the collective defense and security of the allies, as well as note the important role of strengthening European defense as a complement to the common security of all countries of the alliance.

