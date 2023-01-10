NATO, EU Sign Long-Awaited Declaration of Cooperation - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the third joint declaration on cooperation in Brussels on Tuesday.

"We have just signed the third EU-NATO joint declaration, the strategic partnership between NATO and the EU.

This is more important than ever," Stoltenberg told reporters following the signing ceremony.

The document was supposed to be signed back in 2021, but the conclusion was repeatedly postponed for unknown reasons.

In the document, the parties declare their intention to strengthen cooperation, recognizing NATO as the basis of the collective defense and security of the allies, as well as note the important role of strengthening European defense as a complement to the common security of all countries of the alliance.