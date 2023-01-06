UrduPoint.com

NATO, EU To Sign New Joint Declaration On Cooperation Next Week

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 10:48 PM

NATO, EU to Sign New Joint Declaration on Cooperation Next Week

The leaders of NATO and top EU institutions will hold a meeting on January 10 to sign a third declaration on Trans-Atlantic security cooperation, the alliance said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The leaders of NATO and top EU institutions will hold a meeting on January 10 to sign a third declaration on Trans-Atlantic security cooperation, the alliance said on Friday.

"On Tuesday, 10 January 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Council, Mr.

Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, will meet at NATO Headquarters to sign the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation," the statement read.

The first two joint declarations on EU-NATO cooperation were signed in 2016 and 2018. They outlined how the EU and NATO would act together against common security threats, including cyber and hybrid threats.�The EU and NATO currently have 21 member countries in common.

Related Topics

NATO Alliance January 2016 2018 Top

Recent Stories

Measures for ensuring security to conduct digital ..

Measures for ensuring security to conduct digital census: Balochistan Chief Secr ..

7 minutes ago
 Democrats link US Capitol attack to Republican dis ..

Democrats link US Capitol attack to Republican disarray

7 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surger ..

Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surgery in Geneva :Minister for Info ..

7 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 2 suspects in injured cond ..

Hyderabad police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition

7 minutes ago
 Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah w ..

Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condol ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condoles death of Iftikhar Ahmed Che ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.