UrduPoint.com

NATO, EU To Work On New Bilateral Cooperation Declaration - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 10:35 PM

NATO, EU to Work on New Bilateral Cooperation Declaration - Stoltenberg

The leaders of the European Union and NATO have agreed to work on a new declaration on EU-NATO cooperation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The leaders of the European Union and NATO have agreed to work on a new declaration on EU-NATO cooperation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Now, (European Commission President Ursula) Von der Leyen and (European Council President Charles) Michel and I have agreed that we should look into the third declaration (on NATO-EU cooperation). I'm not able to tell you exactly when we will be able to have the third declaration, but it is something which is now supported by both two EU presidents and me, so we will start to work on that as soon as possible," Stoltenberg said during a session of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The EU and NATO continue to work on a joint declaration, which was to be signed at the end of 2021, but the signing was not reported. Its contents have not been disclosed by the parties.

On May 30, Stoltenberg said that NATO would embark on a path to deepening cooperation with the European Union at the Madrid summit held from June 29-30.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament European Union Madrid May June From

Recent Stories

Russia, Iran Agreed to Find Specific Solutions for ..

Russia, Iran Agreed to Find Specific Solutions for Peaceful Atom Cooperation - R ..

8 minutes ago
 China Builds 1st Unmanned Offshore Oil Platform in ..

China Builds 1st Unmanned Offshore Oil Platform in South China Sea - Oil Corpora ..

8 minutes ago
 US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile ..

US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile - Reports

8 minutes ago
 North Korea Ready to Support Russia's Position on ..

North Korea Ready to Support Russia's Position on Donetsk, Luhansk Republics - E ..

8 minutes ago
 Six Candidates Advance to 2nd Round of UK Prime Mi ..

Six Candidates Advance to 2nd Round of UK Prime Minister Election

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif orders commiss ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif orders commissioner to use all resources for ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.