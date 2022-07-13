NATO, EU to Work on New Bilateral Cooperation Declaration - Stoltenberg

The leaders of the European Union and NATO have agreed to work on a new declaration on EU-NATO cooperation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The leaders of the European Union and NATO have agreed to work on a new declaration on EU-NATO cooperation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Now, (European Commission President Ursula) Von der Leyen and (European Council President Charles) Michel and I have agreed that we should look into the third declaration (on NATO-EU cooperation). I'm not able to tell you exactly when we will be able to have the third declaration, but it is something which is now supported by both two EU presidents and me, so we will start to work on that as soon as possible," Stoltenberg said during a session of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The EU and NATO continue to work on a joint declaration, which was to be signed at the end of 2021, but the signing was not reported. Its contents have not been disclosed by the parties.

On May 30, Stoltenberg said that NATO would embark on a path to deepening cooperation with the European Union at the Madrid summit held from June 29-30.