UrduPoint.com

NATO, EU, Ukrainian Purchasing Experts To Discuss Weapon Supplies To Kiev - NATO Chief

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

NATO, EU, Ukrainian Purchasing Experts to Discuss Weapon Supplies to Kiev - NATO Chief

Procurement experts from Ukraine together with their colleagues from NATO and European Union countries will hold a meeting to examine a more efficient system of weapon supplies to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Procurement experts from Ukraine together with their colleagues from NATO and European Union countries will hold a meeting to examine a more efficient system of weapon supplies to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss Moscow's military operation in Ukraine and additional measures to support Kiev.

"Upon Ukraine's request we have agreed that NATO should assist Ukraine to develop a procurement system that is effective transparent and accountable. We also agreed today to convene a meeting of NATO, EU and Ukrainian procurement experts to see what more we do to ensure Ukraine has the weapons it needs," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Borrell and Kuleba.

Earlier in the week, EU foreign ministers discussed the idea of joint arms procurement for Ukraine, which was put forward by Estonia with Borrell supporting the plan, that would include the joint purchase of 155mm artillery shells for Kiev, among other items.

Western countries started increasingly providing Ukraine with a variety of military support, including anti-tank missiles and mines, howitzers, grenade launchers, mortars and armored vehicles, after Russia launched a military operation there in February 2022. In late January, NATO states agreed to deliver tanks to Kiev in an effort to provide the country with the necessary equipment for a possible counter-offensive later in the year. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vehicles Brussels Kiev Estonia January February From Weapon

Recent Stories

Dr Taha Hussain Ali appointed as VC Mehran Univers ..

Dr Taha Hussain Ali appointed as VC Mehran University

8 minutes ago
 National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) trains ..

National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) trains 28 newly inducted faculty mem ..

8 minutes ago
 Gang involved in robberies, street crimes busted

Gang involved in robberies, street crimes busted

8 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem unavailable for Engla ..

Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem unavailable for England match

19 minutes ago
 University of Swat (UoS) announces schedule of sup ..

University of Swat (UoS) announces schedule of supplementary exams 2023

2 minutes ago
 University of Sindh research scholar grabs top pos ..

University of Sindh research scholar grabs top position in poster presentation c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.