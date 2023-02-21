NATO, EU, Ukrainian Purchasing Experts to Discuss Weapon Supplies to Kiev - NATO Chief

Procurement experts from Ukraine together with their colleagues from NATO and European Union countries will hold a meeting to examine a more efficient system of weapon supplies to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Procurement experts from Ukraine together with their colleagues from NATO and European Union countries will hold a meeting to examine a more efficient system of weapon supplies to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss Moscow's military operation in Ukraine and additional measures to support Kiev.

"Upon Ukraine's request we have agreed that NATO should assist Ukraine to develop a procurement system that is effective transparent and accountable. We also agreed today to convene a meeting of NATO, EU and Ukrainian procurement experts to see what more we do to ensure Ukraine has the weapons it needs," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Borrell and Kuleba.

Earlier in the week, EU foreign ministers discussed the idea of joint arms procurement for Ukraine, which was put forward by Estonia with Borrell supporting the plan, that would include the joint purchase of 155mm artillery shells for Kiev, among other items.

Western countries started increasingly providing Ukraine with a variety of military support, including anti-tank missiles and mines, howitzers, grenade launchers, mortars and armored vehicles, after Russia launched a military operation there in February 2022. In late January, NATO states agreed to deliver tanks to Kiev in an effort to provide the country with the necessary equipment for a possible counter-offensive later in the year. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.