UrduPoint.com

NATO, EU Vow More Support For Ukraine To Defend Itself

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 07:18 PM

NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself

NATO and the EU vowed Tuesday to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russia's invasion and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :NATO and the EU vowed Tuesday to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russia's invasion and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance.

Longstanding designs by NATO and EU to forge greater cooperation have gained impetus from the West's support of Ukraine.

"We must continue to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the European Union. And we must further strengthen our support to Ukraine," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after signing a joint declaration with the EU's top officials.

Countries in NATO and the EU -- which share 21 members -- have funnelled billions of Dollars of arms to Kyiv that have helped it push back Moscow's forces.

The United States, Germany and France have announced they will now also supply Ukraine with armoured fighting vehicles -- but Kyiv has pleaded for modern heavy tanks to be sent as well.

"I think that Ukraine should get all the necessary military equipment they need and they can handle to defend the homeland," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"This means of course, advanced air defence systems, but also other types of advanced military equipment, as long as it is necessary to defend Ukraine." Stoltenberg said Kyiv's Western backers will meet next week with Ukraine's defence minister "to discuss exactly what types of weapons are needed and how can allies provide those weapons".

"This is not only about adding more systems, more platforms, more weapons, but also ensuring that the platforms, the weapons we have already provided, are working as they should," he said.

Moscow's attack on Ukraine has upended the European security order and spurred calls for the EU and NATO to work more closely together to protect the continent.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France European Union Vehicles Germany Alliance United States All From Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Bela ..

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Belarus - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against removal of MCI director

1 minute ago
 Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln in ChatGPT ..

Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln in ChatGPT Developer OpenAI - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises to All-T ..

Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises to All-Time High of 6.521Mln TEU in 20 ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports club ..

Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports clubs budget for 2023

35 minutes ago
 US Court Begins Trial in Florida Governor Suit Aga ..

US Court Begins Trial in Florida Governor Suit Against Biden Administration - Re ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.