UrduPoint.com

NATO, EU Working On Joint Declaration - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:27 PM

NATO and the European Union have already started drafting their joint declaration of cooperation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) NATO and the European Union have already started drafting their joint declaration of cooperation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday,

"I am currently working with (European Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen and (European Council) President Charles Michel towards a new NATO-EU declaration to be signed in December,"� Stoltenberg said at a� press conference.

More Stories From World

