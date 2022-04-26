NATO Expansion Means Development of Territories Under US Command - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that NATO expansion has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals, it is the development of territories under the command of the United States in line with strengthening the unipolar world.

"Of course, when they accepted Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, how can they strengthen the security of the North Atlantic alliance, if it is a defensive alliance? This simply shows that NATO expansion has nothing to do with the fulfillment of its statutory goals, that this is the development of territories under the US command in line with strengthening and attempting to perpetuate that same unipolar world," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.

Lavrov recalled that Russia had warned against drawing Ukraine into NATO.