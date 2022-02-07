NATO Expansion Poses Threat to Russia, Turkey, Iran, China - Vatan Party Chairman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The expansion of NATO eastward is a threat not only to Russia, but also Turkey, Iran and China, Dogu Perincek, the Turkish Patriotic (Vatan) Party chairman, told Sputnik.

"The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, and then to Ankara, symbolizes a road map not only for the region, but also for the world, aimed at peace and mutual understanding. The visit, in a way, takes on a line against the threat of war from the United States in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, the Arabian Sea, the Strait of Hormuz. This is a kind of message that Russia, Turkey, China and Iran are acting together. Only these four countries are capable of preventing the expansion of NATO to the east.

NATO expansion to the east is a threat to Russia, Turkey, Iran and China," Perincek explained.

Tensions between Russia and the West have flared up in recent months over Western claims on Russia's alleged plans to launch a military operation against Ukraine. Moscow has dismissed the allegations, pointing at NATO's activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to its national security.

In December, Moscow published its proposals for the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.