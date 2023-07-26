NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization - Hungarian Politician

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The expansion of NATO to the East serves the interests of the United States and damages the Eurasian civilization, the leader of the Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement, Laszlo Toroczkai, told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

"We are fundamentally against the expansion of NATO (to the East) because this only exacerbates an already very dangerous and damaging tensions between the western and the eastern parts of our civilization. This interest of the United States deals a lot of damage to the Eurasian civilization, which Russia is a part of," Toroczkai said.