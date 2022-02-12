UrduPoint.com

NATO Expansion Since Putin's 2007 Munich Speech Pushed Russia To Edge - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 05:20 AM

NATO Expansion Since Putin's 2007 Munich Speech Pushed Russia to Edge - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) NATO's continued expansion in the years since Russian President Vladimir Putin warned it in 2007 against pushing toward his country's borders has driven Russia to the edge as far as its national and security interests go, the presidential spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The cumulative effect of this expansion has grown and festered, forcing Russia ” to put it in the words of our president ” to the edge of its red lines as far as national and security interests are concerned," Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin said at the Munich security conference that NATO sending battlegroups to eastern Europe "represents a serious provocation that reduces the level of mutual trust." The deployment raised the question of whom this buildup was aimed at, he added.

Fifteen years on, this question still preoccupies Russian policy-makers, Peskov said during an interview timed to the anniversary of Putin's Munich speech. The spokesman said it had not been answered yet.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Munich Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

5 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

5 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

5 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

5 hours ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

5 hours ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>