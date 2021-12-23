NATO Expansion to East Unacceptable - Putin

Further expansion of NATO to the East is unacceptable for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Further expansion of NATO to the East is unacceptable for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In this regard, we have made it clear that NATO's further expansion to the East is unacceptable," Putin said when asked about security guarantees.

At the same time, the president said that Russia's actions will not depend on progress in the negotiations but on ensuring its security.