UrduPoint.com

NATO Expansion To East Unacceptable - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:34 PM

NATO Expansion to East Unacceptable - Putin

Further expansion of NATO to the East is unacceptable for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Further expansion of NATO to the East is unacceptable for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In this regard, we have made it clear that NATO's further expansion to the East is unacceptable," Putin said when asked about security guarantees.

At the same time, the president said that Russia's actions will not depend on progress in the negotiations but on ensuring its security.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Same

Recent Stories

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualif ..

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State f ..

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomat ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to resolve minorities problems: Sh ..

Govt. committed to resolve minorities problems: Sheikh Rashid

45 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerab ..

Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerable drop in Peshawar

47 seconds ago
 WHO warns world cannot 'boost its way out' of Covi ..

WHO warns world cannot 'boost its way out' of Covid pandemic

48 seconds ago
 Putin on Possible Attack on Ukraine: Russia Does N ..

Putin on Possible Attack on Ukraine: Russia Does Not Threaten Anyone

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.