NATO Expansion Undermines Dialogue on European Security - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The expansion of NATO undermines perspectives of a dialogue on the European security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The reckless expansion of NATO not only eastward, but also northward and in other geographic directions undermines the very prospect of any further normal conversation about the European security," Lavrov said oat joint press conference after a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.