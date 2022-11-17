NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before Spring - Deputy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) NATO expects the winter to prevent Ukraine from undertaking any large scale operations, but the dynamic may change in the spring, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday.

"We anticipate Ukraine to continue to push for regaining its territories, but we do not anticipate massive breakthroughs in the next few months because the (winter) season is not allowing massive operations. In the spring, probably, we will see a more dynamic situation on the battlefield," Geoana said at an EU-NATO cooperation forum.

Following the fall of a missile in Poland on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would prioritize strengthening Ukraine's air defense. Earlier in the month, he stated that Russia was under heavy pressure after withdrawing troops from Kherson.