NATO Expects China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads by 2035 - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance expects China to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance expects China to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

"We expect that China by 2035 will have 1,500 nuclear warheads of missiles that can reach North America and the whole of Europe, NATO territory," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in June that the nine nuclear powers had continued to increase or modernize their atomic weapon stockpiles in 2022 as the fallout from the Ukraine conflict undermined nuclear diplomacy.

SIPRI's estimate of China's nuclear arsenal increased from 350 warheads in January 2022 to 410 in January 2023 and is expected to keep growing. The arms control watchdog said China could grow its stockpile of intercontinental ballistic missiles to match those of the United States or Russia by 2030.