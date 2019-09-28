UrduPoint.com
NATO Expects Russian-US New START Consultative Commission Meeting In November - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:02 AM

NATO Expects Russian-US New START Consultative Commission Meeting in November - Official

The next meeting of the Russian-US Bilateral Consultative Commission for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) may take place in November, the director of NATO's Arms Control, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation Centre, William Alberque, said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The next meeting of the Russian-US Bilateral Consultative Commission for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) may take place in November, the director of NATO's Arms Control, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation Centre, William Alberque, said on Friday.

"The US and Russia have resumed the ... strategic security talks. They met in Prague, in Geneva this year. They will continue to have a dialogue. The New START treaty's commission, the BCC, the Bilateral [Consultative] Commission for the New START treaty should meet, I believe, in November," Alberque said while speaking about the situation with the strategic dialogue at a meeting of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defence.

Earlier in the month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that it was necessary to act now to extend the New START treaty because it will be too late to do anything after the 2020 US presidential election.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the world's two largest nuclear-armed powers. It stipulates the reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and so far the US administration has not announced plans to extend it.

US President Donald Trump has been vocal about his desire to work out a new tripartite nuclear agreement between Russia, China and the United States. Beijing has rejected this an idea, however.

