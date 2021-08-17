UrduPoint.com

NATO Expects Taliban To Ensure Afghanistan Doesn't Become Terrorist Safe Haven - Chief

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

NATO Expects Taliban to Ensure Afghanistan Doesn't Become Terrorist Safe Haven - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO expects the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) to live up to its promise to make sure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorists planning atatcks against NATO countries, the alliance's chief, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday.

"The agreement that the United States made with Taliban last year in February 2020, was an agreement that the United States agreed to end its military presence in Afghanistan, and NATO allies agreed to that, and follow the US decision. At the same time, Tlaiban agreed to make sure that Afghanistan does not once again become a platform for international terrorists to organize, plan terrorist attacks against NATO allies," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

"And, of course, we expect Taliban to live up to those commitments," Stoltenberg said.

