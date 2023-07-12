Open Menu

NATO Expresses Support For Georgia, Moldova Amid Russia's 'Destabilizing Actions' - Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The North Atlantic Council, NATO's principal political body, has expressed support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova amid Russia's alleged destabilizing actions, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday.

"On the sidelines of the NATO summit, the North Atlantic Ministerial Council has expressed its support for Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia in the face of the destabilizing actions of Russia," Colonna wrote on Twitter.

The NATO summit is taking place in Vilnius from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In the years leading up to the 2022 Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Moscow repeatedly voiced its concern about NATO's continuous enlargement and activity near the country's western borders in breach of the alliance's prior commitments. Russia has consistently denied posing a threat to any country but warned that it would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

